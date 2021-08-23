Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 4,354 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DY. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

NYSE DY opened at $69.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.