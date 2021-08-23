Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Align Technology stock opened at $681.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.52 and a 1-year high of $714.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.54.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,010,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

