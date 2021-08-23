ShowHand (HAND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a total market cap of $123,585.84 and approximately $206.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShowHand has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars.

