SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 509 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $50.73. 1,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $51.85.

