SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $253,936,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.24. 2,148,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,484,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $155.50 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

