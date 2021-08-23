SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 305,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,135,000 after buying an additional 110,864 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $4.08 on Monday, reaching $411.69. The company had a trading volume of 130,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,634. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $411.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

