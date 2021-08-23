SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 371 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,281 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,182.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.09. 267,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,054,353. The firm has a market cap of $162.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

