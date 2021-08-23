SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 1.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $163,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RCD traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.43. The company had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

