Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PHPPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

PHPPY stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. Signify has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.91.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

