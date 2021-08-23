Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,725 shares.The stock last traded at $23.35 and had previously closed at $22.75.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $698.45 million and a PE ratio of -58.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.