Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 105.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,055 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 70,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 212,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

MDT traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.24. 113,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,820. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $172.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

