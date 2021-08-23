Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OLED traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,814. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $161.01 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.95.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

