Silvant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $64.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,832.93. 19,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,212. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,644.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

