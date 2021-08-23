Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Express by 9.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
American Express stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.
In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.
American Express Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
