Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Express by 9.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

