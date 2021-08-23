Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 281 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 0.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock traded up $9.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $339.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.56 and a 12 month high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.