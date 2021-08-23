Slam Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 23rd (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Slam’s (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 23rd. Slam had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Slam stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. Slam has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.
In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $263,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Slam Company Profile
Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
