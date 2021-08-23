Smart Money Group LLC Decreases Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Smart Money Group LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up about 3.0% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,089,000 after acquiring an additional 295,341 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after buying an additional 184,322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after buying an additional 71,711 shares during the period. Finally, Signify Wealth bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,267,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.65. 68,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,503. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.38. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $97.38 and a one year high of $191.13.

