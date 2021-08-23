Smart Money Group LLC Sells 799 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smart Money Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,033. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $230.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.