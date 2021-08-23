Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Smartshare has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $798,950.34 and approximately $22,762.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00026704 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00061487 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

