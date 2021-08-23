Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

SWBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

SWBI stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

