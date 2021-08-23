Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNPO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $19.15 on Monday. Snap One has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

