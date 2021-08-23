Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. Snap One has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

