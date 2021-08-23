S&P Global Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

S&P Global has increased its dividend by 63.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. S&P Global has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect S&P Global to earn $14.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $437.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $446.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.76.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

