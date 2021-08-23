SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Hits $0.0981 on Major Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $2.78 million and $526,727.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00055514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00130396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00159078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,262.55 or 1.00244314 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.91 or 0.00999017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.91 or 0.06715005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.