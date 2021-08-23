SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,346,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,986. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $186.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.