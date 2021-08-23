SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,837,609. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

