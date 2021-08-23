SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPMD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

SPMD stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.08.

