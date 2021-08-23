SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

SLYG stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.96. 121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,151. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

