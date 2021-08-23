SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 312,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 93,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 488,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

