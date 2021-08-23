Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$50.00 at DA Davidson

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.91.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TSE TOY traded up C$2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching C$50.05. 64,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 33.65. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$25.54 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$46.51.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.7899999 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.