Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.57. Square posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $168,138,339. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Square by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $263.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.91. Square has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

