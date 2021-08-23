SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.