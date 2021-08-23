SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $110,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 433 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $240,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $5,796,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

ODFL stock opened at $282.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.91. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $283.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.