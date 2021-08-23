SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $130,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $2,443,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $237.88 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.26 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of -330.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,334 shares of company stock valued at $78,468,633. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.63.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

