SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $565.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.