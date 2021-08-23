SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ferrari by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $214.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.32. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

