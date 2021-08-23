SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,012 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Mark Stevens raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $40.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.86. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

