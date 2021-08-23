SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $142,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $2,204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,042.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,247. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $285.69 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $287.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

