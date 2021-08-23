SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,179.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 184,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,935,000 after buying an additional 49,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $190.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

