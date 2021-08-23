STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $41.96 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $42.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in STAG Industrial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

