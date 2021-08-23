Starbase (STAR) Price Tops $0.0051

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $956,635.63 and $651,084.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00057403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.43 or 0.00818956 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

