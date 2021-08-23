State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

STFC stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. State Auto Financial has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

In related news, VP Scott Alan Jones sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $805,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Auto Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in State Auto Financial by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

