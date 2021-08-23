State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 146.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Murphy USA by 498.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

MUSA opened at $156.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.85.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

