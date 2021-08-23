State of Michigan Retirement System Has $822,000 Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

SLGN opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

