Steven B. Wolgin Sells 2,557 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UMH stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $24.87.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 53,701 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in UMH Properties by 97,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,179,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.