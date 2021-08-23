SThree (LON:STEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $526.00

SThree plc (LON:STEM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 526 ($6.87) and last traded at GBX 523 ($6.83), with a volume of 38688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.79).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on SThree from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The stock has a market cap of £697.70 million and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 480.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In related news, insider Andrew Beach acquired 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

About SThree (LON:STEM)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

