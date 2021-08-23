Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.24. 357,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,745,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.32. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 49.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 76,950 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

