Stifel Nicolaus Boosts The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $360.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.64.

NYSE:EL opened at $330.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $200.56 and a 12 month high of $336.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at $708,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after buying an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

