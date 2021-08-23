Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFIX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,317 shares of company stock worth $27,686,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

