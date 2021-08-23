Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Stock Spirits Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

SPPGF stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Stock Spirits Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

